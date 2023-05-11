Two Russellville residents were indicted on April 28, 2023, by a Logan County Grand Jury in connection to a death that occurred on April 17, 2023.
The Russellville Police Department and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to an unresponsive female at 127 Glendale Lane, Russellville, Ky. Upon arrival, agents observed Lindsey Tanner lying on the bedroom floor. Logan County EMS was also on the scene and summoned the Logan County Coroner’s Office. Tanner was pronounced deceased at the scene.
After a lengthy investigation by the South Central Drug Task Force Logan Lashley, 22, and Lasheeka Shelton, 44, were arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center.
Lashley was indicted on Manslaughter, 2nd Degree, and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives).
Shelton was inducted on Complicity Manslaughter, 2nd Degree, and Complicity Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Lashley wantonly caused the death of Tanner by distributing her fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, wherein she died as a result of ingesting the substance.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Shelton wantonly caused the death of Tanner by engaging in a conspiracy with Lashley to distribute fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, wherein she died as a result of ingesting the substance.
Both Lashley and Shelton are being held on a $25,000 cash bond. Both are scheduled to be arraigned on May 18th.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt in finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
