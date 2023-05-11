Two Russellville residents were indicted on April 28, 2023, by a Logan County Grand Jury in connection to a death that occurred on April 17, 2023.

The Russellville Police Department and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to an unresponsive female at 127 Glendale Lane, Russellville, Ky. Upon arrival, agents observed Lindsey Tanner lying on the bedroom floor. Logan County EMS was also on the scene and summoned the Logan County Coroner’s Office. Tanner was pronounced deceased at the scene.

