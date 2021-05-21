The first combined Logan County Middle School Cheerleading Squad competed in the All Out Cheerleading Open National competition recently along with teams from Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana. They competed in the school REC division taking home the championship in the large middle school division.
“I knew when the decision was made to combine the five middle schools to make a Logan County Middle School Cheer team that there would be so much talent, and this was definitely a talented group of cheerleaders,” said Kristy Cartas, LCMS Cheer Coach. “It makes me sad that this team missed out on so much due to COVID but what a way to end the season for the first LCMS cheer squad. I’m so excited for the future of Logan County Middle School Cheer and I’m so thankful to coach Howard for the opportunity to coach this team. It was an honor to be a part of the inaugural season of Logan Middle School Cheer and I am so proud of this squad. The future is bright for Logan County athletics.”
For LCMS cheer coach Courtney Wright it was both an honor and privilege to be a part of coaching the inaugural season of the LCMS Cheerleaders.
“Bringing the schools together and watching them become one team was something special,” said Wright. “The amount of talent on this team and the hard work they put in is amazing. There is no doubt in my mind they will continue to do great things.”
Other cheer coaches commented on the experience.
“I am honored to have been a coach for the 1st LCMS team,” said Hope Strode.
“Being on the LCMS team was a great opportunity to create new bonds, friendships, and learn how to work together,” said Carolin Timmons.
“As we wrap up an unprecedented first season of LCMS cheer, I’d like to take this opportunity to say how proud I am of our LC middle schools for coming together as one successful cheer squad. This was a great start to a new program showcasing the talent that our county possesses,” said Shannon Hammer.
“I’m thankful for all of the memories and friendships that I’ve made this year, and that I was a part of this amazing cheer family,” said Malorie Scott.
Logan County Athletic Director Greg Howard said of the team, its coaching staff, and the recent championship, “What an honor for them and our community. I am very proud of them and our coaches. Seeing the work these athletes put in has been inspiring. We are so thankful to have them all on one team and competing so well at a high level. It’s obvious they received great instruction previously while at their schools.”
2020-2021 LCMS Cheer Roster
Rhiley Bunce
Skylar Ward
Selena Lack
Alicia Lack
Malorie Scott
Nia Scipio
Carlee Baker
Caroline Boortz
Caroline Spivey
Hannah Hallman
Isabella Higgins
Jacob White
Kenzie Mowles
Lexi Mowles
Hannah Holloway
Hannah Meacham
Ava Shrum
Bayleigh Connelly
Breana Armstrong
Brooklyn Armstrong
Kylie Uhles
Kennedy Ross
Caroline Timmons
Kamya Burr
Callie Henson
