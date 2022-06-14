KLC Presents Safety Grant to Russellville Electric Plant Board

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented a 2022 Safety Grant to the Russellville Electric Plant Board for $1,500 recently. KLC Insurance members receive the money to help pay for various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the board thanked KLC and stressed the positive impact on their operation. The Russellville Electric Plant Board will use the money to provide employee safety training. “We are pleased to be awarded the opportunity to continue supporting the safety of our community and employees,” Russellville Electric Plant Board General Manager Dale Vowell said. “This helps ensure that we not only do what is necessary for safety but allows us to go above and beyond.”
“It is our pleasure to be able to help our members gain important safety training,” remarked KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “KLC aims to help our member cities improve the health and safety of their community, and this training will be a good step in that direction.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance provider. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC Insurance also provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
— Staff report
