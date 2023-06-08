Members of the Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission were invited to attend a presentation at Bowling Green High School to accept the $100,000 ARPA Multi Jurisdictional grant. The commission is partnering with Carriage House Vineyards — Logan County, Fancy Farm Vineyard & Winery — Graves County, Big Blue Winery — Paducah, Purple Toad Winery — Paducah, Poca Terra Winery — Kentucky Lake, Naimoli Estate Vineyard & Winery — Hopkinsville, Traveller’s Cellar Winery — Bowling Green, and Bluegrass Vineyard — Bowling Green.
“Logan County Tourism is a proud partner of the Western Kentucky Wine Trail which is a Kentucky State Tourism Multi jurisdictional ARPA grant. At least five Tourism Commissions had to join together in order to apply for this competitive grant. The grant amount was $100,000. A 10% match was required. Each tourism commission had to pay their portion of the match in order to be included,” said Dee Dee Brow, Executive Director of the Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission.
