The Logan County Farm Bureau Federation held its annual meeting Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Logan County Extension Office with approximately 130 in attendance. The Logan County FFA prepared and served a grilled steak sandwich dinner. Following the invocation by Grant Hildabrand, the pledge of allegiance to the American flag was led by Logan County FFA president Brock Repsher.

President, Doug Milliken presided over the meeting. Russell Poore introduced special guests including Scott Davis, KYFB State Board member from Monroe County; Vickie Bryant, KYFB State Women’s chairman from Monroe County; Chris Kummer, President of Simpson County Farm Bureau; Stacy Sipes, KYFB Area 2 Program Director from Meade County, and Logan County District 3 Magistrate, Barry Joe Wright.

