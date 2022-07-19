Gregory retires as Chief of Auburn Fire Department

Pictured are Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes (left) and former Auburn Fire Chief Jeff Gregory (right).

 Photo submitted

Jeff Gregory recently retired from the Auburn City Fire Department serving as its chief for the past 16 years. His official departure was on June 30, 2022. Gregory has been with the department for 33 years.

“I always wanted to be on the fire department since I was a kid,” said Gregory. “I always loved watching them go out on runs.” Gregory says although he is stepping down as the chief, he will continue serving as a volunteer firefighter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.