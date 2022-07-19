Gregory retires as Chief of Auburn Fire Department

Jeff Gregory recently retired from the Auburn City Fire Department serving as its chief for the past 16 years. His official departure was on June 30, 2022. Gregory has been with the department for 33 years.
“I always wanted to be on the fire department since I was a kid,” said Gregory. “I always loved watching them go out on runs.” Gregory says although he is stepping down as the chief, he will continue serving as a volunteer firefighter.
Gregory became an EMT when he was 19 years old, volunteering with the Auburn Ambulance Service while working full-time at a factory. When Com-Care, Inc. took over running the Logan County Ambulance Service, Gregory started working PRN with them while still working his full-time factory job.
“I made the move to work full-time as an EMT with Logan County Ambulance Service (Com-Care) after many years of working in a factory,” said Gregory. “I got my paramedic license in June of 2017, and continued working full-time with Logan County Ambulance Service (Com-Care). I have made the switch to working full-time as a paramedic in the ER at Logan Memorial Hospital in January 2020, and I continue to work PRN with Logan County Ambulance Service (Com-Care).”
Gregory said resigning as chief of the Auburn City Fire Department wasn’t an easy decision to make. “When my grandson Easton Scruggs was diagnosed with a mass in his chest on July 22, 2021, which turned out to be neuroblastoma, it made me re-evaluate things in my life. I made the decision to cut back on things and spend more time with my family and grandkids,” Gregory said.
Jimmy Inscoe and George Lockhart are the two people who got Gregory involved in the Auburn Fire Department, he said adding, “They took me under their wing and taught me all I know. Jimmy Inscoe mentored me to be the leader I am today. Tony Martin and I joined the fire department on the same night, and through many years, he always encouraged, supported, and pushed me to be the best I could be. Betty Crabtree and Jessie Duer taught me and mentored me on the ambulance and medical side of things.”
There are a lot of needs fire departments face on a daily basis just to do their job of helping others. Departments need lots of support from their community, said Gregory. “There is lack of funding for volunteer fire departments,” he added. “As I see as communities grow, there is going to be a higher need for volunteer fire departments to have some type of staff on site, at least part-time, to stay up on regulations and supply more consistent services.”
Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes had this to say about Gregory, “Jeff has devoted 33 years to the Auburn Fire Department, 16 of those years as chief. That is a dedication to our community that cannot be repaid. The countless nights and weekends he has devoted to our community as a volunteer fire fighter and chief, are are a testament to his selfless dedication. We wish him well and appreciate his service.”
Gregory thanked his wife, Tamme, and kids, Paxton and Mason, for all the dinners and family functions he missed due to serving on the fire department. “I couldn’t have done any of this volunteering for the community without their love and support,” said Gregory.
Jay Woodward became the new Auburn Fire Chief on July 1, 2022. Jay has been on the Auburn Fire Department for 25 years. “Jay has always found ways to serve his community. I know that our fire department will remain in good hands with Jay’s leadership,” said Mayor Hughes.
