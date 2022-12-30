Two Hopkinsville men were indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on Thursday, Dec. 15, in connection to the murder of Fort Campbell soldier 20-year-old Joshua Burks.
Burks, a soldier with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), was found shot and killed on Kenny Stratton Road on Aug. 13. He was in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.
Jaquavon Rayvon Poindexter, 21, of Hopkinsville was arrested on Sept. 22, and charged with murder. He was indicted on one count of Murder, the Commonwealth saying he intentionally shot and killed Burks. Poindexter is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8:30 a.m. in the Logan County Circuit Court.
Laotis L. Buckley, 25, of Hopkinsville, arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 on a warrant for complicity to murder. He was indicated on Dec. 15, on one count of Complicity to Murder, the Commonwealth saying he intentionally promoted or facilitated the murder of Joshua Burks. According to the Commonwealth, Buckley aided or attempted to aid another person, including but not limited to, Jaquavon Poindexter in the planning or engaging in conduct causing the death of Burks.
Buckley is also being indicted on one count of being a Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree for being more than 21 years of age and having previously been convicted of Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on foot) in Christian County. Buckley is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8:30 a.m. in the Logan County Circuit Court.
According to the Kentucky State Police Post 3 investigation, Poindexter was at a field/barn party on Kenny Stratton Road with a minor and another adult. Poindexter discharged a firearm once as they were leaving the party in a vehicle belonging to Poindexter’s mother, killing Burks.
According to the arrest warrant, the minor was in the rear passenger seat when the other adult, who was in the front passenger seat, discharged a firearm 11 times, with three projectiles hitting a vehicle belonging to Burks. Following the shooting, the three individuals fled from Kenny Stratton Road.
According to the arrest warrant, Kentucky State Police were notified of a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network confirmation for submitted casings recovered from Kenny Stratton Road and a recovered firearm by Hopkinsville Police Department in the possession of the vehicle occupied by, and in immediate proximity to, the minor at the shooting, during a traffic stop on Sept. 6.
Born in Visalia, Calif. on July 11, Burks enlisted in the U.S. Army from San Jose in 2020 as a signal support systems specialist. In July 2020, he attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Fort Gordon, Ga., and attended signal Advanced Individual Training in October 2020. Burks was then assigned to A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment — Fort Campbell, as a signal support systems specialist. Specialist Burks’ awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
