For the past week, the 179 inmates at the Logan County Detention Center have been showering in a portable shower trailer. This action comes as a result of both the boiler units at the jail going down.
“The staff at the detention center is to be commended for their observation of an issue with the boilers. Their quick action prevented a more serious issue here,” said Jailer Josh Toomey. He continued, “Had it not been for them realizing something was going on, either or both of the boiler units could have exploded and someone being injured or killed.”
Toomey also said, “We realized there was a problem on Thursday and immediately began checking on the system. We found that one of the 700 BTU units was completely out and will require replacement. The other unit was trying to work hard enough to meet our hot water needs and turned itself off.” Parts for the commercial units won’t be available for several weeks.
“We began looking for a temporary solution and received assistance from Logan County Emergency Management, Warren County Emergency Management, AGAPE Service Foundation, and Bro. Mike Humble, YAIPAK Outreach in Clarksville, and Logan County Judge-Executive Phil Baker,” said the jailer.
“The boiler situation is another unfortunate event involving the jail. We are working with contractors to do what we can as fast as we can to get the boilers repaired/replaced,” said Judge-Executive Baker.
Baker added, “I am so appreciative of jailer Toomey and his staff. Once again, they have taken a terrible situation that presented itself, come together, adapted, and overcome. I would like to personally thank jailer Josh Toomey and his staff, Terry Cole, the Logan County Emergency Management, the Warren County Emergency Management, Brother Mike Humble, and the YAIPAK Outreach Organization (www.yaioutreach.org),” Baker said.
The portable shower trailer was borrowed from Warren County Emergency Management, but its heat source was down when it arrived. “The crew from HMC Services was here working and stayed Saturday until the problem with the trailer’s heat source was fixed,” said Toomey.
Toomey added, “We were able to get inmates into the showers beginning Saturday evening and by Sunday afternoon, everyone had finally gotten one.”
Inmates unable to shower isn’t the only problem with the boilers down. “We had to order large quantities of disposable containers to serve meals in; it was the only way not to have more dirty dishes that couldn’t be cleaned without hot water,” said Toomey.
