For the past week, the 179 inmates at the Logan County Detention Center have been showering in a portable shower trailer. This action comes as a result of both the boiler units at the jail going down.

“The staff at the detention center is to be commended for their observation of an issue with the boilers. Their quick action prevented a more serious issue here,” said Jailer Josh Toomey. He continued, “Had it not been for them realizing something was going on, either or both of the boiler units could have exploded and someone being injured or killed.”

