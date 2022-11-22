Bailey, Jesse L.-11/13/2022-Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting 0.00
Broxton, Steven Terrell-11/12/2022-Reckless Driving-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Cauley, Ricky O.-11/14/2022-Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)
Daniels, Amanda Ann-11/11/2022-Neglect Action — UJC
Fleetwood, Micah L.-11/16/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Gray, Marshall D.-11/16/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Hailey, William T.-11/14/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury) 5000.00
Hampton, Andrew M.-11/14/20220Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Hardison, Frankie E.-11/16/2022-Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree
Hayes, Latasha A.-Arrest Code Description Bond Court Type-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting 500.00
Holloway, Joshua Allen-11/11/2022-Failure To Appear-Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)
Kinser, Michael A.-11/15/2022-Failure To Appear-Harassment — Physical Contact — No Injury-Non Payment Of Fines 1750.00
Mayberry, Carson E.-11/15/2022-Speeding 10 Mph Over Limit 250.00-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
McCoy, Theodore J.-11/16/2022-Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury)-Unlawful Imprisonment — 2nd Degree-Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon
Moore, Michael L.-11/14/2022-Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required 5000.00
Poole, Chad M.-11/16/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Rediker, Robert William-11/15/2022-Speeding 19 Mph Over Limit-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Insurance “OBS”-Failure To Appear
Sistrunk, Jacob J.-11/10/2022-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Fugitive (Warrant Not Required) 20000.00
Smith, Joe D.-11/10/2022-Low Beam Headlamps Intensity-Reveal Person At 100 Ft-Failure To Appear-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Resident Fishing Without A License/permit 193.00-Flagrant Non-Support-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess 384.00-Persistent Felony Offender I
Smith, Rodney Moncrief-11/16/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine)-Traf In Marijuana ( 8 Oz To < 5 Lbs.) 1st Off
Smotherman, Timothy Wade-11/15/2022-Rear License Not Illuminated 25000.00-No Registration Receipt-License To Be In Possession-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified) 25000.00
Spohn, Ralph Earl-11/14/2022-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine) 5000.00-Poss Of Marijuana
Starks, Richard L.-11/14/2022-Criminal Poss Of Forged Instr 2nd Degree Identify 5000.00-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine) 0.00
Sullivan, Gregory S.-11/16/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Todd, Steve L Pretrial 11/15/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License 250.00
Townsend, James Nathan-11/16/2022-Failure To Appear
