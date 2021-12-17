Rodney Harkleroad and Terry Cole of Logan County Emergency Management want to advise citizens we may see some windy weather at the end of the week. High winds could cause problems with hanging debris from the tornado that came through the community last weekend.
“If you are out cleaning your property, please be aware of what is over your head,” said Cole. “With the wind picking up this weekend, falling debris is most definite and some of that debris is metal, siding, and heavy objects that could cause injury or even death if they hit you.”
