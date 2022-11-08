Honoring and supporting our nation’s veterans is what they do at American Legion Post 29 on Hopkinsville Road, Russellville, Ky. Earlier this year, they relocated from 153 Legion Lane where they have resided for decades, to their new home on 450 Farmer’s Drive just slightly down the highway.

With the move, plans were made to bring the memorial park, once located roadside at the old address, to the new location. This included markers representing past wars and those who fought and died from Logan County; a tank, a couple of ship’s anchors, and artillery equipment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.