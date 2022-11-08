Honoring and supporting our nation’s veterans is what they do at American Legion Post 29 on Hopkinsville Road, Russellville, Ky. Earlier this year, they relocated from 153 Legion Lane where they have resided for decades, to their new home on 450 Farmer’s Drive just slightly down the highway.
With the move, plans were made to bring the memorial park, once located roadside at the old address, to the new location. This included markers representing past wars and those who fought and died from Logan County; a tank, a couple of ship’s anchors, and artillery equipment.
The work has been completed in time for the official unveiling on this year’s Veteran’s Day, Friday, Nov. 11th. The ceremony happens at 11 a.m., and the public is invited.
Steve Wagner, Post Commander, said costs associated with creating the new memorial and relocating the elements from the former location had been entirely covered.
“The design was a collaboration from ideas submitted by Legion members,” Wagner shared. When standing with the welcome sign behind you, the stones now read left to right, back and forth, beginning with World War I. “We added a sixth blank stone in case we need to add another event in the future,” Wagner said.
Wagner wants to thank the City of Russellville, David Dilliha for the concrete work, and ECC Pressure Washing for cleaning the memorial stones.
