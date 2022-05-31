Russellville Receives Annual Funding
On Tuesday, May 24th, at the bi-monthly meeting of the fiscal court, Jenn Siebold of the city’s recreation department, on behalf of the City of Russellville, requested and was granted the city’s annual contribution of $25,000 from the county to be used on the city-county park. Siebold said the funds would be utilized to purchase a fence around the tennis court. The park is undergoing numerous upgrades including a new sand volleyball court, new playground equipment to be installed in July, and the tennis court has been resurfaced and will be fenced.
Magistrate Requests
District One
Magistrate Tyler Davenport requested limbs be cut back on Long Avenue and a few faded road signs be replaced on a hand full of other roads. District Four Magistrate Jason Harper requested a fallen speed limit sign be replaced on Sharp Garden Road and one put up at the end of Anderson Store Road.
District Five
Magistrate Robert Chyle requested solid waste to look into the trash buildup at APEX transfer station. Chyle says he’s been getting more complaints.
Black Flies
Treatment on the Red River and Whippoorwill Creek will begin soon with the county approving to hire Mark Hopkins of Enscience once again to treat black flies. The pesky creatures measure 1/8-inch long, are hump-backed, have wide clear wings, and pack a mean bite. The county will pay $750 a day for up to 17 days of treatment. Hopkins has been treating the black fly in south Logan since 2012. Treatment consists of applying Bacillus thuringienisis israelensis (Bti), a biological material specifically designed to just target black fly larva.
Tire Grant
Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill will be applying for the annual $4,000 tire grant the county receives each year to be spent to help pay for small tire events offered to the citizens to recycle old tires, as well as disposal of tires found on the sides of the roads.
