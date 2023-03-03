Col. Benjamin Logan Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) recently honored Mrs. Evelyn Richardson as their 2022 Patriot Award recipient during a ceremony held at the Logan County Career and Technology Center.
The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and teaching American history to future generations.
In this spirit, the Col. Benjamin Logan Chapter (CBL) established the Patriot Award, a recognition program, designed to recognize exceptional local citizens who have demonstrated a deep and abiding love of country and community and whose inspirational leadership, actions, and selfless dedication symbolize our nation’s ideals, values, and founding principles.
This award is intended to recognize and honor current and former citizens of Logan County who have made outstanding contributions to their country, state, and Logan County. The recipients are chosen based on a combination of leadership, service, accomplishments in their fields of endeavors, support of this community through their time, treasures, or talent, and those who possess the highest standards of integrity and character to positively reflect and enhance the distinction of Logan County, Ky.
“I feel that out of all the activities that CBL of the SAR do, this has to rate as one of the most important. There are a few people that devote their life’s work to service of our community and nation for that matter,” said chapter member Randy Parrish. He added, “Mrs. Evelyn Richardson is one such person. She is an extraordinary woman in her 90s who sees much more to do. She deserves the Patriot Award and better yet, our thanks and love for who she is.”
Chapter president Adam Scales said, “Mrs. Evelyn is a unique example, something a true patriot can truly understand is that ‘True heroes don’t set out to be heroes.’ ” He continued, “Many of those special heroes are remembered only when their life has passed. A few get to see those accomplishments while still living, but those special heroes draw no attention to themselves and that is our special friend, Evelyn Richardson.”
Mrs. Richardson has been associated with the Logan County Library since the library’s planning stages in the late 1960’s. After her career as regional librarian from 1967 to 1992, she served the Logan County Library as the acting director for two years. Since then, she has been a volunteer for over three decades primarily enriching the local history area of the library. When visitors of the library use the local history room, they are delighted and amazed at the organization and resources.
Mrs. Richardson applied for and secured a grant from the Kentucky Humanities Council to create a photograph collection. She also indexed this herself. In mid-2017, a follow-up grant was received to enhance this collection, which continues to grow and now has over 20,000 items that are cataloged.
The newspaper subject index now has over 60 years indexed due to her efforts. One of the most used indexes she has completed is the obituary file, which dates back to the 1800s.
Her most recent volunteer project was the indexing of over 400 pages of the Logan Female College records. Indexing is slow, tedious work requiring reading the content and assigning consistent subject headings. The result makes research faster and more thorough.
Parrish said of the indexing projects, “She is leaving a legacy of organized knowledge of our past history for us to use as research that may have been easily lost forever if it were not for her.” He continued, “Use the library and these resources she has provided and each time thank her for what she has done.”
Mrs. Richardson has also been active in the field of journalism with her participation on the WRUS radio program “Feedback.” The library possesses copies of many episodes of the local program, and Mrs. Richardson has transcribed these. Each Monday morning she appears on WRUS radio spotlighting library services on “A Look Into Your Library.”
For many years she has contributed a local column “Here and There,” first to the Franklin Favorite, and then to the News-Democrat & Leader, which many Logan Countians look forward to reading. Through it, she takes us into the past and often contrasts it with the present time. It has been estimated that she has written almost 3,700 columns since she began writing them almost 71 years ago. A book has been published by The Friends of the Library chronicling her columns over the years.
Mrs. Richardson is also active with the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, her local church United Methodist Temple, Logan County Adult Education, and many other community events and organizations. She has also been recognized by the Kentucky Library Association with a volunteer award named in her honor, which is presented to a volunteer who exhibits a similar dedication.
Chapter Secretary Richard Holloman said, “I first met Mrs. Richardson through Logan County Adult Education and Literacy Council. The Adult Ed Council’s focus is to support the staff who worked with individuals in our community to improve their lives through learning. Acquisition of the GED, basic writing and reading skills, and English as a Second Language are just a few areas the council helped to support.” He continued, “While serving with Mrs. Richardson, her passion for learning and education was very apparent. She cares deeply for our community and its people.”
“She has influenced so many lives that are now better to cope with everyday living through the literacy programs. You have to have a great respect for someone who has volunteered decades to the library and the people of the community,” said Parrish.
Mrs. Evelyn’s heritage bears mentioning as well. Scales said, “Another unique quality worthy of mention is her Bailey family heritage here in Logan County. Her ancestors have had an influence in Logan County since its beginning with a Revolutionary War land grant, part of which is still in her family today.” He added, “It would be hard to top this Patriot Award recipient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.