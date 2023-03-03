RUSNWS-03-03-23 Richardson Honored

Mrs. Evelyn Richardson was presented the SAR Patriot Award by chapter president Adam Scales, chapter member Joe Hendricks, and last year’s recipient, Maj. Gen. Jerry Humble (USMC, retired).

 Photo by Denise Shoulders

Col. Benjamin Logan Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) recently honored Mrs. Evelyn Richardson as their 2022 Patriot Award recipient during a ceremony held at the Logan County Career and Technology Center.

The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and teaching American history to future generations.

