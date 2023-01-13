Issues with Auburn’s Community Outdoor Warning System (C.O.W.S.) have caused the Logan County Emergency Communications Center (ECC) to step up and begin looking into a maintenance program for all of the county’s emergency systems.

According to Ginger Lawrence, Director for the ECC, Auburn’s siren, located at the city’s water tower on Lincoln Street, did not sound during the Jan. 3rd tornado warning that was activated for Logan County. Several calls came into the city and ECC, reporting the siren did not go off.

