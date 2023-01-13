Issues with Auburn’s Community Outdoor Warning System (C.O.W.S.) have caused the Logan County Emergency Communications Center (ECC) to step up and begin looking into a maintenance program for all of the county’s emergency systems.
According to Ginger Lawrence, Director for the ECC, Auburn’s siren, located at the city’s water tower on Lincoln Street, did not sound during the Jan. 3rd tornado warning that was activated for Logan County. Several calls came into the city and ECC, reporting the siren did not go off.
“We are going to look into creating a maintenance program for all the sirens in the county,” said Lawrence. “This will include testing them throughout the year to assure they are working correctly.”
Lawrence said electrical issues were the cause for the siren not to sound at the Auburn site recently, but that those issues have been resolved.
Besides Auburn, sirens are located in Logan County on top of the police department in Russellville, the fire departments in Lewisburg and Adairville, the Russellville Rural Fire Department, Olmstead, and on 431 South down from Logan Memorial Hospital.
In 2007, Auburn Fire Chief Jeff Gregory, who is now a city councilman, and Auburn Rural Fire Chief Steve Montgomery suggested to the city council that they fix Auburn’s old siren. The siren, at that time, could not be sounded by local authorities and had to be activated through the ECC in Russellville. Gregory said in 2007, the siren was so old that it would be beneficial to purchase a new one.
“I am taking the initiative to take over the maintenance of these sirens,” said Lawrence, adding she and Derek Wilson, of Wilson’s Communications, have been looking at the sirens and their needs. Wilson contacts with the county to handle the maintenance of the multi-site emergency radio system as well.
Lawrence said it is extremely important to assure these sirens are working. “These sirens are the frontline of communication to the citizens when a tornado or other warnings need to be passed along. It is very important for public safety,” said Lawrence who has been with the ECC for 20 years.
