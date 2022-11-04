Creativity comes naturally for some people but not so much for others. Any surface or medium is an opportunity for expression for the creatively talented. Creative people often engage in multiple forms of expression, such as painting, drama, music, or writing. They are usually a Jack-of-all-trades type of person. In this case, it’s a Jayne-of-all-trades.

Jayne Constant’s life, as she explains it, has been one endless, complex, colorful, but interesting scribble. She says, “I would sketch and scribble endlessly, filling pages of notebooks front and back, but loathed erasing anything.” She continued, “I’d simply embrace the mistake and turn it into a ‘happy accident,’ as the great Bob Ross says — which is pretty deep life advice when you think about it. Leaning into your disappointments, embracing them for what they are — creating something beautiful despite them.” And create beautiful art she does!

