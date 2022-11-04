Creativity comes naturally for some people but not so much for others. Any surface or medium is an opportunity for expression for the creatively talented. Creative people often engage in multiple forms of expression, such as painting, drama, music, or writing. They are usually a Jack-of-all-trades type of person. In this case, it’s a Jayne-of-all-trades.
Jayne Constant’s life, as she explains it, has been one endless, complex, colorful, but interesting scribble. She says, “I would sketch and scribble endlessly, filling pages of notebooks front and back, but loathed erasing anything.” She continued, “I’d simply embrace the mistake and turn it into a ‘happy accident,’ as the great Bob Ross says — which is pretty deep life advice when you think about it. Leaning into your disappointments, embracing them for what they are — creating something beautiful despite them.” And create beautiful art she does!
She began doodling as a child and then ventured into more creative areas. “English was my first big love — I wrote poetry, lyrics, stories, plays — but couldn’t stop there. I wanted to illustrate them, too: sketchbooks filled with story ideas, character designs, maps, inventions, comics, beautiful words, and lyrics, too,” shares the artist. Writing wasn’t enough for Jayne, who says, “I also wanted to perform — ballet, choir, trombone, theater, improvisation — anything to be in front of an audience. Over the years, my love for vocal music and performance has seen me on stages here in the beautiful Bluegrass State to Carnegie Hall, performing Mozart.”
While attending Logan County High School, Jayne participated in countless activities ranging from clubs to extracurricular events. She was crowned prom queen one year and served as the school’s mascot. Despite being chosen for multiple class superlatives her senior year, Jayne reflects and says, “Even with all my accomplishments, I lacked focus and guidance at that age.” Today, Jayne credits one person with her focus and creative outlet.
“A dear friend’s mother, Nancye Eidson, took a chance on me and asked if I wanted to assist with a face painting gig during a local festival. An entire world opened up to me that day!” said Jayne. “This wasn’t your ordinary cheek art, either — we painted fanciful full-face designs, like tigers, butterflies, and superheroes. We were turning people into walking works of art. I was hooked.” Creating walking art wasn’t the only thing Nancye taught the teen. She taught her the art of running a successful creative business.
Under Nancye’s wing, Jayne learned about loading and utilizing different brush types, efficient workspaces, and the importance of cleanliness and safety measures that go into professional face painting. “We would set up and do timed exercises to ensure design completion in five minutes or less,” shared Jayne. They painted faces from the Kentucky State Fair to Fort Campbell. “Nancye fostered a great love for painting and business in me, and I’m thankful to her for that,” said Jayne.
In 2017 Jayne launched her business called Creative Control. Over the last five years, you may have seen her work walking through the various festivals, or you may have been her canvas. “Having already experienced so many things professionally, I was inspired to start my own face painting company — and haven’t stopped since,” says the artist. She added, “I’ve been honored to paint at so many exciting festivals, events, birthday parties, concerts, and even weddings! I’ve painted everything from tiny stars on teensy cheeks to painting entire bodies for photo shoots.” One of her favorite canvases is a prenatal belly. She says, “It’s a great feeling as an artist to create such a special, memorable painting for a new mother, and it makes an excellent addition to any baby book.”
You can find photos of her work on her FaceBook page, Creative Control — Facepainter & Artist.
