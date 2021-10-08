Essential Worker Hero Bonus pushed by governor

Gov. Andy Beshear said on Oct. 4, 2021, for nearly two years, Kentuckians on the frontlines of this pandemic have worked tirelessly to save lives and ensure critical needs were met for families.
“Despite the dangers, they still showed up. From health care heroes to first responders to grocery store workers and educators, the bravery and dedication of these essential workers has remained strong,” said the Governor. “As we are on month 18, almost 19, of this pandemic, it’s important to have something out there to continue to push them to move on, something to look forward to, something that you can call a reward or a hero bonus.”
To honor the work essential workers have done and to encourage them to continue in their employment, in the next seven to 10 days, Gov. Beshear will send a recommendation and overall framework to the General Assembly to use $400 million in upcoming American Rescue Plan Act funding for essential worker bonuses, for individuals who stay in their roles for at least two full years after the start of the pandemic in Kentucky, on March 6, 2020.
“This is something that when we send to the legislature, we are going to ask for cooperation and the formation of a working group that would include legislators, legislative staff, as well as executive branch staff, to go through the who and the how much to make sure that we do this right based on our experience and to make sure we hear from and listen to different groups, including legislators from what they have been seeing in their district,” said Gov. Beshear.
