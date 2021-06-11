On Monday, June 7, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Auburn Park where a city employee had observed a Jeep Wrangler causing damage to the lawn and rutting up an area between the softball field and creek.
When contact with the vehicle was made by a deputy, it was discovered the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old male, who did not have any Kentucky license or permit.
Madison Long, of Auburn, was a passenger in the Jeep, which belonged to her mother. She said she was aware the juvenile did not have a license and allowed him to drive anyway.
The juvenile was charged with no operator’s license, criminal mischief — 3rd degree, and failure of non-owner to maintain insurance.
Long was charged with permitting an unlicensed operator to operate a motor vehicle, criminal mischief — 3rd degree, and unlawful transaction with a minor — 3rd degree.
