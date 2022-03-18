The Logan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 Annual Dinner with over 300 in attendance on the evening of Thursday, March 10 at the Logan County Extension office. The event began with a delicious meal and desserts provided by Missions Catering.
Within the program, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Ambassadors were sworn in by Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks, Committees (RENEW Russellville, Annual Dinner Planning Committee, Tobacco & Heritage Festival Committee) were recognized, and 13 individuals were awarded.
Retiring board members are Kathy Edmonds, Mandy Henley, Leann Martin, and Marie Gamble who were awarded for their dedication to the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the community over the years.
Carl Seidler was named 2022 Ambassador of the year for his outstanding involvement and commitment to the Ambassador Program.
Myla Porter was awarded Volunteer of the year, as she selflessly devotes her time to the organization.
Joe Hendricks received an award for being the 2021 Festival Chairperson.
Teacher of the Year was awarded to Dana Howard, a first-grade teacher at Olmstead Elementary.
4-W Dairy Farm received the Farm Family of the Year award.
The Flying Pig Coffee Shoppe was awarded Small Business of the Year.
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce selects a corporation to recognize each year that has made a significant contribution to Logan County. This year the 2022 Corporation award was given to Pennyrile Electric.
The Logan United Award was given to Kirby Funeral Services. When the devastating tornados of December 2021 hit Logan County, Kirby Funeral Services never missed a beat in opening its facility as a make-shift donation and supplies distribution center. Over the course of a few weeks, the Kirbys were able to help hundreds of people and provide relief to those who lost everything.
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce created a new honor, the Logan Lifetime Achievement Award, this year, and its inaugural recipient was Don Neagle, of WRUS. Don’s granddaughter, Anna Haley, accepted the award on his behalf and shared his gratitude with the crowd.
The 2021 Logan County Chamber of Commerce President, Jeff Manley gave his closing remarks and passed the gavel to the new 2022 Chamber president, Keith Batchelor.
The annual dinner also included two rounds of live auctions and a silent auction.
“Thank you to all those that donated to the auction and those that bought from the auction. Without you, the chamber events throughout the year would not be possible,” said Polly Steenbergen, Executive Director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
Annual Dinner SponsorsPlatinum Sponsors
WRUS; H&H Sheet Metal Fabricators Inc.; Lewisburg Banking Company, and Ventra Plastics Russellville
Presenting Sponsors
Logan Memorial Hospital; Logan County-Tourism; South Central Bank, Inc.; Kirby Funeral Services; Carr, Riggs & Ingram; Riley-White Drugs; Healthcare Atmos Energy
Premier Sponsors
Terrie Lawson for Logan County Clerk; LTC Connect; Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton; EPB of Russellville; Logan Aluminum Inc.; Gerald Printing — Russellville
Partner Sponsors
Ami Brooks Law; PLLC Jessica Kirby; Pennyrile Electric
Cates Cabinets & Woodworking; Edward Jones — Financial Advisor: Keith Batchelor; Auburn Banking Company; ELPO Law; Bethel Cleaners
A special thank you to Mission Catering Company; Haley Auctions and Realty; Oak ‘n Ivy Florist; Hickory Hill Garden Center & Florist; Ruth Ellen’s; Mollie Stacey Photography
