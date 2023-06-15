Logan County Schools is proud to announce the hiring of Cula Graham as the district’s new Director of Transportation.
Graham has served LCS for 15 years as a bus driver, and during that time she has also been a bus driver trainer for 11 years and Transportation Secretary for nine years.
“I am excited and looking forward to my new role as the Transportation Director for Logan County Schools,” said Graham. “I am grateful to continue to work with one of the most hardworking and dedicated transportation staff there is. I look forward to continuing to provide safe transportation for Logan County students.”
