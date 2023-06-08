After 25 years of serving Russellville and the surrounding area’s animal feed needs, John H. and Marsha Orndorff announced earlier this year the Adairville Feed Mill’s Russellville location would be closing, unless they could find a buyer.

On May 31st, the Orndorffs closed at the end of business as usual, however, this would be their last day as the owners. Fighting through the emotions, and speaking on behalf of the family, Marsha said, “This has been a blessing. We’ve been privileged to have great customers that we have grown to love and honor them and their businesses. Have we made a bunch of money? No. But what we have gained in love and in friendships is priceless.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.