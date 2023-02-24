The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Office of Career and Technical Education (OCTE) announced the list of 32 schools that will receive mini-grants to help defray expenses as they represent the Commonwealth at the 2022-2023 CTE Showcase at the Capitol on Feb. 21 and the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) Annual Conference on Feb. 24.

Logan County High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) department was one of the 32 schools awarded this grant. It is specifically aimed at CTE Departments and how they are helping students excel both in and out of the classroom. The grant was written around LCHS’s ideas of “Cougar Inc.,” a series of student-led businesses. Logan County CTE teachers and students are excited about the opportunity to show off student work, and success, as well as the money awarded to keep expanding the student businesses.

