The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Office of Career and Technical Education (OCTE) announced the list of 32 schools that will receive mini-grants to help defray expenses as they represent the Commonwealth at the 2022-2023 CTE Showcase at the Capitol on Feb. 21 and the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) Annual Conference on Feb. 24.
Logan County High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) department was one of the 32 schools awarded this grant. It is specifically aimed at CTE Departments and how they are helping students excel both in and out of the classroom. The grant was written around LCHS’s ideas of “Cougar Inc.,” a series of student-led businesses. Logan County CTE teachers and students are excited about the opportunity to show off student work, and success, as well as the money awarded to keep expanding the student businesses.
Cougar Inc. is a collaborative effort amongst all CTE teachers/classes that has led to 9 student-led businesses, with students running the overall operations as well. Cougar Inc. is open at lunch daily and during select home sporting games and events. Students conduct all customer service and selling operations/functions within the store. Students have learned to operate the square system, for both inventory and cash/card sales. Our students also take inventory for each business in Cougar Inc. Additionally, they are responsible for the product placement within the businesses. Cougar Inc. is operated daily by the LCHS marketing department.
“Running Cougar Inc. taught me a lot of job employability skills, and I am very thankful for the opportunity,” said Celeste Arterburn, LCHS student and Cougar Inc. student manager. “I am looking forward to sharing my Cougar Inc. experience with representatives in Frankfort!”
The grant has allowed our CTE departments to purchase: A new drone and camera for Logan Media (Business Students), Sublimation Machine, Heat Press and Tumbler Press for Cougar Mountain (Marketing Students), Cricut for Cougar Customs (Business Math Students), and supplies for both Cougar Crave and Sweet Surprise (Culinary and Child Development Students).
“I am very thankful for the grant,” said Lexus McMurry, LCHS student and Cougar Inc. cashier. “It allows us to purchase more equipment for Cougar Inc., to expand our inventory, and empower us student employers to learn new skills.”
On Feb. 21, 2023, LCHS students presented their businesses as well as the Concept of Cougar Inc in Frankfort, Ky. On Feb. 24th, students will be presenting the same information to the Kentucky School Board Association in Louisville, Ky.
