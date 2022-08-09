Anderson, Katessa Lynn-07/29/2022-tbut or disp all others $10,000 < $1,000,000
Bracey, Christopher E-07/28/2022-failure to appear
Burney, Leslie Russell-07/29/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 3rd or > offense (methamphetamine)
Cole, Joshua Austin-08/03/2022-criminal mischief, 1st degree probation violation (for felony offense)-assault 3rd degree — inmate assault on corr. empl.-burglary, 3rd degree
collins, daniel m.-08/02/2022-speeding 16 mph over limit-operating on sus or rev oper license-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 2nd off
Epley, Bryan J.-08/03/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-no registration plates-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off
Espinoza, Gustavo E.-08/01/2022-reckless driving-no operators-moped license-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc/subs (189a.010(1e) — 1st
farmer, daniel dee-08/02/2022-shock probation in felony convictions-probation violation (for felony offense)-criminal poss of forged instr 2nd degree (identify)
Farmer, Heather E.-08/02/2022-failure to appear-public intoxication-control sub(excludes alcohol)
grimes, daniel w.-08/02/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine)
Hardison, Kelsey E.-07/29/2022-failure to appear
Harper, Victoria L.-07/31/2022-dependency action — UJC-neglect action — UJC
Hill, Ranazjah T.-07/30/2022-failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana
Holland, Kristi L.-07/28/2022-tbut or disp all others $10,000 < $1,000,000-fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000-persistent felony offender i
Kosydor, Kandace m.-07/28/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Latham, Lisa M.-07/31/2022-rape, 1st degree — victim-sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim u/12 years of age -incest — victim u/12 yoa or serious physical injury
Martinez, Fernando D. -07/31/2022-no operators-moped license-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st-wanton endangerment-1st degree-police officer
Morgan, James Brandon-07/28/2022-fraud use of credit card $500 < $1,000
Ortiz, Gorge A.-08/03/2022-criminal trespassing-3rd degree
Owen, Joseph W.-08/02/2022- public intoxication-control sub(excludes alcohol)-giving officer false identifying information-prescription cont sub not proper contain 1st off-poss cont sub, 2nd degree — drug unspecified
Page, Michael K.-07/31/2022-speeding 26 mph or > speed limit-reckless driving-operating on sus or rev oper license
Parker, Amy E.-07/28/2022-failure to appear
Price, Damian Micheal-08/01/2022-failure to appear
Vancleave, Matthew Robert-07/28/2022-alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense)
