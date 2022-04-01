Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries in the 2000 block of Sharp Garden Road on Friday, March 25 at approximately 5 p.m.
According to a police report, 26-year-old Derik Eigsti, of Russellville, was traveling southbound when he collided head-on with the vehicle driven by a juvenile. The juvenile’s vehicle had caught fire and a passerby had pulled the juvenile from the vehicle shortly before it became fully engulfed.
Eigsti was transported by Logan County EMS to The Medical Center in Bowling Green for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. The juvenile was transported by Air Evac to Nashville Skyline Medical Center.
Authorities believe cellular device use is believed to be a contributing factor. The investigation is ongoing.
