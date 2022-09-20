Magistrates met Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. in the historic Logan County courthouse for the bi-monthly meeting of the fiscal court. The court manages the county’s financial affairs. There are six districts within the county and each has an elected representative on the court.
Presiding over the meetings is Judge-Executive Logan Chick. Tyler Davenport serves District One, Jack Crossley serves District Two, Barry Wright serves District Three, Jason Harper serves District Four, Robert Chyle serves District Five and Thomas Bouldin serves District Six.
Each meeting of the fiscal court begins with paying the county bills, road work requests in each district, and elected officials and department head reports. These meetings are open to the public and are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. You can also view the meetings on YouTube under the date Logan County Fiscal Court.
The Tuesday, Sept. 13th fiscal court meeting began with representatives from Scott Waste Services, Inc., the county’s curbside trash and recycling provider, taking questions from magistrates on the service and informing them of new district management within the company.
Sheriff Stephen Stratton will be rebidding three new cruisers for his department. The original bid specs did not specify engine size. One bid came back on three vehicles with V6 motors. Stratton said he wants V8s which are bigger engines and hold up better. The difference in the bid for V6 vs V8s was approximately $9,000. Stratton was approved to reject the bid and rebid the vehicles.
The emergency communications center needs to upgrade its console. Funds for the replacement will come from the center’s budget. Center director Ginger Lawrence reported she already has the specs drawn up. She will be replacing the Ztron radio console which is what dispatchers work off of when communicating with first responders. Lawrence was given the green light to proceed.
Nathan Cockrill, the county’s solid waste coordinator, reported that 19 bags of litter and 12 tires were picked up off the county roads in August.
The court gave its final approval of a resolution supporting the 5-year Logan County Solid Waste Management Plan. The body also approved an emergency road slide improvement on Jackie Dukes Road allowing the work to be completed by GeoStabilization International through the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Master Agreement.
Magistrates acknowledged the Logan County Tourism and Convention Commission amended budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023
The next E-Scrap event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the recycling center, 1230 Morgantown Rd, Russellville. The Russellville senior class was approved to supply the labor for that event for $500. This is a free event for Logan Countians to dispose of their office equipment. There is a fee of $10 for each television set.
A Tire Recycling Day has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 8-10 a.m. at the county’s road department, 1088 Peyton St, Russellville. You can bring up to 12 passenger tires and two semis tires per vehicle for free. No tractor tires will be accepted. You must provide a valid Logan County license to participate.
Court members approved to surplus road tiles and used appliances people dropped off at the road barn to be sold for scrap. The court also approve to surplus various office equipment to be sold for e-scrap.
Plans were presented and looked at Tuesday by the court and Logan County Coroner Mary Givens for the new coroner’s office to be located at 101 Thurston Dr, Russellville. No decision was made on the plans, however, it was decided Givens and members of the building committee would look at the plans further and come back to the next court meeting to discuss them.
The fiscal court went into executive session Tuesday for reasons of future acquisition or sale of real property. When the court reconvened into regular session, it voted to proceed with finding some “good land to put our radio tower sites on and do a site study.”
