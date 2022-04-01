Adairville Mayor Donna Blake is getting in line to offer her city as the catalyst to issue Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRB) for the Silicon Ranch solar farm project coming to Logan County if the fiscal court does not.
Silicon Ranch is bringing a 1,600-acre solar farm to Logan County and has propositioned the court to partner with them, asking the body to commit the IRBs that would include a pilot program promising financial gain to the county for 30 years with a portion filtering to the Logan County school system. Court members, however, are still unsure they want to enter into the deal, still trying to gain more information from Charlie Musson, a bond attorney they recently hired to help.
Industrial revenue bonds are municipal debt securities issued by a government agency on behalf of a private sector company and intended to build or acquire factories or other heavy equipment and tools. Industrial bonding can be filtered through any governmental body, and Blake says she is welcoming the prospect with open arms if magistrates say no.
“I think you are passing up a big opportunity if you do not partner with Silicon Ranch,” said Blake at a previous court meeting. Blake has been checking with the auditor on the idea for her city adding, “Adairville may jump on it if you all do not. I’ve been checking into it and I think it will be a good thing for us. We could use the money every month.”
Magistrates prepared for the solar farm to come to Logan County in 2019 when they created an ordinance that regulates the project. The court has said on more than one occasion, it has nothing to do with the project except to assure the citizens of Logan County are protected when and if the project comes to fruition. Silicon Ranch has leased property from private individuals.
