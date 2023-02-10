Gary Price, the owner of the Franklin Drive-In, has sold the business.
The drive-in, a staple in the Franklin community, is located on Nashville Road near the Kentucky-Tennessee border and has long been owned and operated by the Price family.
Franklin realtor Jeff Britt of United County Heartland Realty confirmed that the property was sold to former Franklin resident Greg Burrell through H. G. Capital, LLC in Bowling Green. The sale took place on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Price said several considerations went into the decision to sell. “The first thing, probably, is the increase in traffic and lights, which makes it more difficult to see and hear the movies. The highway is much busier than it used to be.”
The second reason was the popularity of watching movies at home. “We’ve been a successful drive-in theater company,” Price stated, “but we’ve still experienced a little fall-off each year, partly from the fact that people can watch movies at home, through satellite, cable, DVR, and now streaming services.”
Looming retirement was also a factor for consideration. “My family has owned and operated the Franklin Drive-In for 33 years,” he stated, “and it makes us sad to sell it. But not one of the reasons for selling is going to change it for the better. So we just sat down and read the writing on the wall.”
Britt said he had been searching for a good property for his client. “When we discovered that the drive-in was a possibility, we jumped on it,” he said. “It’s a prime location. The front of the property, close to the highway, is zoned for commercial, but I believe they will be building some high-scale apartments on the back side of the lot.”
The Franklin Drive-In had the capacity for 500 parked cars and was the first movie theater to open in the state of Kentucky after the COVID-19 shutdown was lifted. During COVID-19, price complied with state mandates by reducing the number of cars and limiting to one movie during the pandemic.
Famous for showing first-run movies, over the years the drive-in expanded its style to air seasonal favorites, particularly for Halloween and Christmas.
Rumors of the sale dogged the Franklin community for the past few months, with one observer, who declined to be named, noting that the sign was different this year. “Usually it says something like ‘see you in the spring,’ but this year it just says ‘Happy Holidays.’ ”
The Price family contemplated searching for a buyer who would continue to run the drive-in, but they decided not to do that. “If we don’t think the business has a great future,” said Price, “then why would we want to force somebody else into the same situation?”
The equipment for the drive-in will be available for local acquisition. “I would like the public to know that we welcome folks checking out some of the equipment to purchase,” he said. “We’d love to see it preserved in the community.”
