After seven years as leader of the Logan County Schools, Superintendent Paul Mullins has announced he will be leaving to take a position at his alma mater at Elizabethtown Independent Schools.

“In July 2016, the Logan County Board of Education selected me to be the next superintendent of Logan County Schools and it has been a joy to work with such a wonderful, supportive, and caring community,” said Mullins. “Over the past seven years, we have worked diligently to improve opportunities for all of our students in the classroom and on the playing field. I am extremely proud of all that has been done across our district and readily acknowledge how bright the future is for LCS.”

