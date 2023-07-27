After seven years as leader of the Logan County Schools, Superintendent Paul Mullins has announced he will be leaving to take a position at his alma mater at Elizabethtown Independent Schools.
“In July 2016, the Logan County Board of Education selected me to be the next superintendent of Logan County Schools and it has been a joy to work with such a wonderful, supportive, and caring community,” said Mullins. “Over the past seven years, we have worked diligently to improve opportunities for all of our students in the classroom and on the playing field. I am extremely proud of all that has been done across our district and readily acknowledge how bright the future is for LCS.”
Before accepting the superintendent position in Logan County, Mullins served as the superintendent of the Garrard County school system since 2013. He had previously been a principal at Lewisburg School from 2000-2004. In all, Mullins had 22 years of experience in education before landing in Logan as the superintendent. He was chosen from a final group of seven candidates at the time with 12 applying o the position. He has also worked as the principal of Larue County High School (2005-2013), principal of Caverna High School (2004-2005), assistant principal and athletic director of Nicholas County High School (1999-2000), teacher in Elizabethtown (1995-2000) and teacher in Hardin County (1994-1995).
“I have accepted the position of superintendent of my alma mater Elizabethtown Independent Schools. Elizabethtown is where my teaching career began almost 30 years ago, and this final move brings my career full circle. I will remain as superintendent of LCS through Aug. 31, 2023, and will work passionately on behalf of our students, staff, and community,” Mullins added.
Mullins said having now spent 11-plus years of his career in Logan County Schools, there is no doubt the students, staff, and community will always have a special place in his heart. “I will forever be grateful for the love, kindness, and support shown to me and my family during our time here. We have been blessed to be part of this outstanding community. It is my hope that over the next six weeks, I can speak with you all and thank each of you for all that has been accomplished.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.