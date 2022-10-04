Averitt, Dominique A.-09/26/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Belcher, Dylan J.-09/22/2022-no tail lamps-failure to produce insurance card-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana
Bobbett, Rickie M.-09/27/2022-careless driving-speeding in highway work zoneobs-failure to appear-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc/subs (189a.010(1e) — 1st
Boggs, Christopher J.-09/26/2022-assault, 2nd degree
Bowen, Kimberly Dawn-09/27/2022-failure to appear
Bradshaw, Isiah D.-09/23/2022-criminal littering-tbut or disp contents from vehicle-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana
Bristow, James D.-09/28/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Carneal, David Troy-09/28/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic) 3rd or > w/i 5 years-unlawful imprisonment — 2nd degree
Cavanaugh, Alan R.-09/22/2022-failure to appear
Dearing, Tiffany L.-09/28/2022-hold for other
Foley, Garry L.-09/26/2022-failure to appear
Ford, Elizabeth Marie-09/27/2022-murder
Haskins, Natasha J.-09/25/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Henley, Jacob Shane-09/23/2022-speeding 20 mph over limit-failure to illuminate head lamps-no operators-moped license-no registration plates-no carrier tags obs-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-poss of marijuana
Ismaeel, Mustafa-09/28/2022-receiving stolen property-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Kim, John-09/27/2022-tbut or disp — firearm
Lawson, Isaac A.-09/24/2022speeding 20 mph over limit-operating on sus or rev oper license-poss of marijuana
Lee, Vernon B.-09/26/2022-failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine)-trafficking in synthetic drugs — 1st offense
Matthews, James Robert-09/22/2022-failure to produce insurance card-failure to appear=-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense
Mayo, Jameson Raashad-09/28/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
McWilliams, Michael-09/27/2022-receiving stolen property (firearm)-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana-trafficking in synthetic drugs — 1st offense-promoting contraband — 1st degree
Moore, Katessa Lynn-09/26/2022-probation violation (for technical violation)
Morgan, Monica D.-09/27/2022-failure to appear
Newman, Sara K.-09/22/2022 -prescription cont sub not proper contain 1st off-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)
Nichols, Devin B.-09/25/2022-obstructed vision and/or windshield=-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 3rd or > offense (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)
Poindexter, Jaquavon Rayvon-09/22/2022-failure to appear-murder
Rice, William M.-09/26/2022 12:32-criminal mischief 2nd degree-burglary, 1st degree persistent felony offender i
Ritchie, Brian E.-09/27/2022-robbery, 2nd degree
Rogers, Cristal e.-09/22/2022-hindering prosecution or apprehension-2nd degree-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Russell, Jeremy-09/27/2022 -wanton endangerment-1st degree=-possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
Sears, Jarred K.-09/24/2022-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense-oper mtr vehicle u/infl subst (189a.010(1c) — 1st-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)-poss of marijuana
Simmons, Josh J.-09/27/2022-fleeing or evading police — 1st offense-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (< 2 gms methamphetamine)-possession of a firearm by conv felon obs
Smotherman, Timothy W.-09/26/2022-wanton endangerment-1st degree-unlawful transaction w/minor, 1st — ill cont sub, u/18 yoa-unlawful transaction w/minor, 1st — ill cont sub, phys inj-traff in cont sub, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
Thompson, Amber M.-09/28/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury-wanton endangerment-1st degree-poss of marijuana
Todd, Demetria Magalane-09/28/2022 13:52-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 2nd off-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana
Traughber, Ross M.-09/23/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury-criminal mischief 3rd degree
Wilder, Cody S.-09/27/2022-robbery, 1st degree-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (cocaine)-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine)
Wilson, Anthony L.-09/27/2022-poss of marijuana-possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Wilson, Justin Michael-09/22/2022 -operating on sus or rev oper license-probation violation (for felony offense)-tbut or disp shoplifting-receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub, 3rd degree — drug unspecified-fraud use of credit card $500 < $10,000
