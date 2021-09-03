Cain Selected to Serve on Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center Board

Derek Cain, of Logansport, Kentucky was recently elected to serve on the board of the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The mission of the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) is done through the collaboration of the various professionals that must intervene when sexual abuse and/or exploitation of a child is disclosed or suspected. Located in Bowling Green/Warren County, the BRACAC is a regional Children’s Advocacy Center that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren Counties. The Center works closely with other professionals through protocols of the region’s ten Multidisciplinary Teams (MDTs) which are made of law enforcement, child protection services, prosecutors, physicians, therapists, and professional advocates to coordinate and provide best practices services for victims of child sexual abuse and their non-offending members in one neutral, safe and child-friendly location.
The BRACAC is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors made up of dedicated professionals and citizens who live in the ten counties of the Barren River Area and bring individual experience and knowledge together to help make the Center and its services a reality. The Board supports the ever-changing needs of a growing Child Advocacy Center. Cain will represent the community of Butler County on the Board filling the vacancy of Rebecca Forsythe Rose.
Through his professional and personal life, Cain has demonstrated care and concern for others and has helped them grow and develop into healthy, engaged, and helpful people. Advocacy for children who have experienced the trauma of abuse is near to his heart. Cain brings to the Board his extensive background in ministry, pastoral care and counseling, and foster care. Cain pastors Salem Baptist Church in Logansport, KY where he has provided spiritual direction and leadership for 10 years. He is also the Foster Parent Recruiter for the non-profit therapeutic foster care agency, SAFY of Bowling Green. In addition to all this, Cain is also a foster parent himself. He is currently parenting his 9 and 11-year-old foster sons.
The trauma and impact of sexual abuse can be devastating to a child. But by working together at the BRACAC, children and families receive quality services in a trauma-informed environment to stop abuse, begin the healing process and enhance the prosecution of offenders of these horrific crimes against children. For all emergencies call 9-1-1. To report suspected abuse call (877) 597-2331. To contact the Advocacy Center directly call (270) 783-4357.
Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is located at 103 E. 12th Street, Bowling Green. For more information about BRACAC, call 270-783-4357 or email info@bracac.org, or www.bracac.org
BRACAC is a non-profit 501c3 agency since 1998, the BRACAC is an Accredited Member of the National Children’s Alliance and a Full Member of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.