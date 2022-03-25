Auburn School first EarlyAct Club in the 6710 Rotary District

The Russellville Rotary Club is pleased to announce the formation of the first EarlyAct Club in the 6710 Rotary District at Auburn School. EarlyAct is a Rotary Club designed for elementary/middle school students and is sponsored by a local Rotary Club.
District 6710 Governor, Gail Story, put out a challenge for a club within this district to form the first-ever EarlyAct Club this year, and the Russellville Rotary Club accepted the challenge. This is a collaborative effort with Auburn School Assistant Principal, Drew Teel, and Family Resource Coordinator, Hope Strode.
Teachers were asked to nominate students that have shown leadership skills and the willingness to serve others. Twenty-eight students were selected to be the first student Rotarians. The student members are Denver Reynolds, Lexi Taylor, Haylo Thompson, Royer Escalante, Cate Shoemake, Mika Hill, Tryce Waldrup, Benton Wheeldon, Brenlee Yates, Jaelynn Bean, Aurora Froemling, Faith Higgins, Lexy Logan, Will McCarley, Gabe Ferguson, Garrett Vaden, Kendall Noel, Grayson Crocker, Paisley Burton, Owen Adkins, McKenzie Sandford, Charli Kramer, JD Lowery, Adelaide Wetton, Isabel Sanders, Zachary Craig, Klay Vansickle, and Eli McGinnis.
The Russellville Rotary Club is looking forward to working with these students to teach them about Rotary values, support them in service projects in the community, and see them grow into servant leaders.
On March 16th Rotarians Danny Harris, Tyler Davenport, and Elizabeth Teel met with the student Rotarians and presented them with a banner of the Rotary Four Way Test which guides all Rotarians: 1. Is it the truth? 2. Is it fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships? 4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
