Michael Holdren, a former Logan County Constable, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, and is being charged with contempt of court libel/slander. He is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. His court date is Dec. 14.
Holdren, who resigned his position as constable for the District 3 in May of this year, pled guilty last month to sexual misconduct for beginning a sexual relationship with a victim two weeks after her 16th birthday. He received pretrial diversion (unsupervised) for two years. The former constable was also mandated not to have any contact or communication with the victim and not to consume alcohol or illegal drugs.
