Congressman James Comer visited Logan County Saturday morning, March 11th. He greeted a small group of Logan County officials, businessmen, and residents at the Logan County Airport.

During his comments, Comer spoke about the national budget and spending, saying, “There is a real big battle going on in Washington (D.C.) right now. The debt is going to go up even more because we owe so much money. Our debt service is significantly increasing and not just because the debt’s going up, but because interest rates have doubled on a lot of the debt.” The congressman explained that the debt ceiling will be raised again because the United States cannot default on its debt payment. Spending wasn’t the only topic on the Congressman’s mind.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.