Congressman James Comer visited Logan County Saturday morning, March 11th. He greeted a small group of Logan County officials, businessmen, and residents at the Logan County Airport.
During his comments, Comer spoke about the national budget and spending, saying, “There is a real big battle going on in Washington (D.C.) right now. The debt is going to go up even more because we owe so much money. Our debt service is significantly increasing and not just because the debt’s going up, but because interest rates have doubled on a lot of the debt.” The congressman explained that the debt ceiling will be raised again because the United States cannot default on its debt payment. Spending wasn’t the only topic on the Congressman’s mind.
Comer mentioned that he spoke with Jamie Diamond, CEO of J. P. Morgan, the country’s largest bank, a week ago. While he didn’t say exactly why the two spoke, he did say, “It has to do with another investigation I’m doing, but you’ll read in the news in about a week, why I had Jamie Diamond in my office. At the end of the day, he was right. He was in there a week ago, and he said some things that are playing out. I think there are some hard times ahead.”
Speaking of his work in Washington D.C., Comer said, “I’m on two committees. I’m a member of the education committee and I’m chairman of the oversight committee.” He said of the oversight committee, “We’re focused on waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in the federal government. We’re trying to identify areas where there’s significant waste or abuse, areas where we can make budget cuts.”
Other investigations Comer is leading includes determining the origin of the Covid virus. “Just determining the origination isn’t enough. We need to know who knew what, and if anyone covered up,” he said.
During the question and answer time, someone asked about the student loan debt forgiveness that Pres. Biden is trying to offer. Comer replied, “The thing that bothers me about that more than anything is, and you can read in the Constitution, congress appropriates the money. The president can’t spend money unilaterally, and he doesn’t have the authority to do that and that makes it illegal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.