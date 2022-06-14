The Kentucky Office of Rural Health, in partnership with the Citizen CPR Foundation, will host two, day-long virtual sessions in June focused on improving efforts to save lives in Kentucky from sudden cardiac arrest. Attendance at both sessions is free.
The Citizen CPR Academy, scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, will offer a blueprint to local and regional leaders on how cardiac arrest survival rates can be improved in communities across the Commonwealth. Topics to be addressed include the value of a community-based approach to improving survival rates; the use of data to inform local strategies; novel approaches to citizen CPR education; the importance of building public awareness about initiatives; the optimal placement of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) throughout a community; the usefulness of AED registries; and additional primary and secondary prevention strategies.
The session, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, is designed for a wide range of participants: first responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS); public health department directors and staff; hospital and clinic administrators; clinicians; local government officials (judge executives, mayors, economic development directors); school officials; area development district officials; members of health coalitions; and other interested community members.
Additional details and registration for the Citizen CPR Academy is available online at: https://bit.ly/3M66skG.
The Community Resuscitation Officer Program, scheduled for Thursday, June 23, will prepare leaders to identify, coordinate and carry out life-saving strategies designed to improve community preparation, system response, system performance, and outcomes related to sudden cardiac arrest at the local and regional level. The session will focus on leadership skills, community assessment tools, and best practices that support community-wide initiatives. Specific topics to be addressed include the approach to branding your community’s initiatives; the need for community buy-in and how to secure it; the importance of collaboration; the use of metrics for measuring project success; public engagement; and sustainability.
This session, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, is tailored specifically to first responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS), public health leaders, and other local leaders who have a vested interest in or responsibility for championing efforts to improve sudden cardiac arrest survival rates.
Additional details and registration for the Community Resuscitation Officer Program is available online at: https://bit.ly/3JIrzaS.
Participants in the Community Resuscitation Officer Program are requested to also attend the Citizen CPR Academy.
Presenters at both sessions will include members of the Citizen CPR Foundation Program Advisory Committee and invited guests.
For more information, please contact Rural Project Manager Scott Helle at scott.helle@uky.edu or 606-439-3557.
About the Kentucky Office of Rural Health
The Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH), established in 1991, is a federal-state partnership authorized by federal legislation. The UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health, located in Hazard, serves as the federally-designated Kentucky Office of Rural Health. KORH works directly with clinicians, clinic and hospital administrators, policymakers, and other stakeholders to improve the accessibility of health care services for the Commonwealth’s rural and underserved residents. The office connects communities and health care organizations to local, state, and federal resources while working toward long-term solutions to financial, quality improvement, and workforce challenges.
About the Citizen CPR Foundation
Founded in 1987, the mission of the Citizen CPR Foundation (https://citizencpr.org/vision-about/) is to save lives from sudden cardiac arrest by stimulating effective community, professional, and citizen action. The nonprofit foundation is supported by donations, including the generous funding of the Citizen CPR Foundation’s Partner Council, each member of which helps to advance the foundation’s life-saving mission through strategic collaborations, initiatives, and outreach. The Partner Council includes AED Superstore, the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, Brayden by Innosonian Inc., Defibtech, Laerdal Medical, MD Solutions International, NASCO Healthcare, Philips, PRESTAN Products, WorldPoint, and ZOLL. Every two years, the Citizen CPR Foundation holds its international Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit, formerly the Emergency Cardiovascular Care Update, which features the latest information and trends in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
