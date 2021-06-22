Logan County’s Child Fatality Review Team (CFRT) would like to remind the community about the dangers and safety protocols concerning fireworks and children.
CFRT is essentially a team that gathers to review the death of any minor in the county. Each county in the state of Kentucky is encouraged to have a CFRT to address these deaths and educate the citizenry on many topics to help bring about a safer environment for all while offering insight on why children die and equip the public to effectively prevent future fatalities.
Core membership includes the coroner and representatives from law enforcement, department for Community-Based Services, and the local health department. The inclusion of other members representing agencies deemed to be beneficial to the goals of the team, such as medical personnel, attorney, EMS, fire, mental health, and other community service representatives may be considered.
The team meets a minimum of twice a year, whether or not there is a child death case due for review.
“With Independence Day coming upon us, and July also firework Safety Month, we would like to share some firework safety education,” said Tara Tucker, with the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Nothing says summertime celebrations like fireworks. The safest way to watch fireworks, however, is by attending a professional show, but if you choose to use them at home, remember: Don’t let small children ignite them, pour water on all firework pieces before you put them in the trashcan, and enjoy from a safe distance.
Fireworks are associated with thousands of visits to emergency rooms each year with a large percentage of those by children. Although fireworks are a big part of our country’s Independence Day celebrations, the thrill of using fireworks at home is sometimes offset by pain and lasting damage from injuries and property loss caused by them.
Holidays like the Fourth of July and other celebrations can be fun times with great memories. But make sure everyone knows about fireworks safety.
What Are the Dangers of Fireworks?If not handled properly, fireworks can cause burns and eye injuries in kids and adults. The best way to protect your family is not to use any fireworks at home — period. Attend public fireworks displays, and leave the lighting to the professionals.
Lighting fireworks at home isn’t even legal in many areas, so if you still want to use them, be sure to check with your local police department first.
Fireworks Safety Tips
If fireworks are legal where you live, keep these safety tips in mind:
Kids should never play with fireworks. Things like firecrackers, rockets, and sparklers are just too dangerous. If you give kids sparklers, make sure they keep them outside and away from the face, clothing, and hair. Sparklers can reach 1,800°F (982°C) — hot enough to melt gold.
Buy only legal fireworks (legal fireworks have a label with the manufacturer’s name and directions; illegal ones are unlabeled), and store them in a cool, dry place. Illegal fireworks usually go by the names M-80, M100, blockbuster, or quarterpounder. These explosives were banned in 1966 but still account for many fireworks injuries.
Never try to make your own fireworks.
Always use fireworks outside and have a bucket of water and a hose nearby in case of accidents.
Steer clear of others setting off fireworks. They can backfire or shoot off in the wrong direction.
Never throw or point fireworks at someone, even as a joke.
Don’t hold fireworks in your hand or have any part of your body over them while lighting. Wear eye protection, and don’t carry fireworks in your pocket — the friction could set them off.
Point fireworks away from homes, and keep away from brush and leaves and flammable substances. The National Fire Protection Association estimates that local fire departments respond to more 50,000 fires caused by fireworks each year.
Light one firework at a time (not in glass or metal containers), and never relight a dud.
Don’t allow kids to pick up pieces of fireworks after an event. Some may still be ignited and can explode at any time.
Soak all fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash can.
Think about your pet. Animals have sensitive ears and can be very frightened or stressed by the Fourth of July and other big celebrations. Keep pets indoors to reduce the risk that they’ll run loose or get injured.
If an Injury Happens
If a child is injured by fireworks, immediately go to a doctor or hospital.
If an eye injury happens:
Don’t let your child touch or rub it, as this may cause even more damage.
Don’t flush the eye out with water or try to put any ointment on it.
Cut out the bottom of a paper cup, place it around the eye, and get medical care right away — your child’s eyesight may depend on it.
If your child is burned:
Remove clothing from the burned area.
Call your doctor immediately.
Fireworks are meant to be enjoyed, but you’ll enjoy them much more knowing your family is safe.
