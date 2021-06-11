The fight to save and find homes for thousands of Logan County’s stray animals just got a little easier thanks to magistrate Jason Harper, who requested the county contribute more funding to the non-profit that continues to struggle. Harper serves on the humane society board as a county representative.
For the past several decades the county has partnered with the Logan County Humane Society to manage the day-to-day operations of its animal shelter. The county, under Kentucky Revised Statutes, is responsible for housing the stray population for no less than five days. However, the humane society, through private donations, can stretch that stay out as long as possible while using the county’s contributions to pay for utilities, payroll, food (when not donated), cleaning supplies, etc.
The county is currently paying the Humane Society $104,500 annually to be paid out quarterly. Harper’s request, which was granted, asked for an increase to $120,000 annually to be paid monthly.
“The past two years everything has gone up,” said Harper. “From medical supplies and vet bills to labor and utilities. It is costing a lot more now than ever to run the shelter and the humane society is in desperate need of a bonus.”
Harper commended the City of Russellville for also increasing their contribution to the society recently, going from $7,200 to $8,200 annually. At one time the city contributed $14,000 annually.
“I’m okay with it. What we were paying them may have been a little low,” said magistrate Tyler Davenport adding he would like to see the humane society improve on responding to calls when there are animals being mistreated or neglected.
“I would like to see the humane society employees make a little more effort in responding to those calls,” said Davenport. “They don’t have a sworn-in animals control officer. I think that’s beneficial for them to have someone in that role.” The humane society, at one time, did have a full-time ACO dedicated to responding to calls for strays, abuse, and neglect.
Magistrate Barry Joe Wright voted for the increase. However, he made it clear he would rather see funds go to repair the bigger issue at the shelter, which is the building itself.
“I’d rather do it in a project than set it in a monthly payment,” said Wright. “I am not sure the extra money will fix the problem.”
The building the county’s shelter is in has suffered many issues over the years and discussions on building a new one have drawn little momentum. The court had a study done after a motion was made in 2019 by magistrate Thomas Bouldin to hire an architect to look into what a new shelter would cost. Bouldin said at the time this would be a triple-tiered project, one that the humane society would have to put in on as well as the fiscal court and the public through fundraising.
Several magistrates have expressed their desires to “take a backhoe to the building.”
Keeping employees is an issue for the humane society, said Harper.
“Nobody works for $8 an hour anymore. It’s hard to keep employees and dedicated directors,” Harper said.
Judge-Executive Logan Chick and magistrate Bouldin voted no on the increase.
“I’m in favor of fixing the overall problem, which I know is bad,” said Bouldin. “But I’ve sat on this court for the past four years and asked the humane society to come up with a plan and implement that plan, and they won’t do it.”
Harper responded to Bouldin saying, “When you cant keep employees or directors you can’t go to the community and say we need $250,000 to build a new building. In the end, it’s still cheaper than what the alternative would be, which is the county taking it back over if the humane society couldn’t continue. We are climbing a hill and we are going to be at the top soon.”
Court members expressed their appreciation to Harper for all the time and effort he is putting into the shelter.
Magistrate Davenport said there needed to be some kind of a plan on what is going to be done with the shelter building while Harper added, “This is just a bigger band-aid until we can get a new shelter built.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.