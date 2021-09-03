The Logan County Grand Jury convened on August 20, 2021, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Jerrick Ray Blythe — Possess/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by a Minor; Distribution of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor, 1st Offense.
Roger Bobbett — Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Gang Syndicate; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine (2 counts); Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Gerald David Austin Bozman — Receiving Stolen Property, More Than $1,000 but Less Than $10,000.
Larry Douglas Briggs — Speeding 24 MPH Over Limit; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense; Instructional Permit Violations; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Jerry W. Britt — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Kimberly Ann Carter — Bail Jumping, 1st Degree (2 counts); Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Charles M. Clayton — Sodomy, 1st Degree (2 counts); Sodomy, 2nd Degree (2 counts).
Michael T. Clinard — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 2nd or Greater Offense.
Causton T. Doolin — Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age (3 counts); Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Unlawful Transaction with a Minor; Indecent Exposure, 1st Degree, 1st Offense.
Barry T. Elliott — Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Gang Syndicate; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree, Police Officer (3 counts); Possession of Marijuana; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Trafficking in a Legend Drug, 1st Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Phylecia R. Ford — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Connie Forgy — Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Gang Syndicate; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≤ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine.
Martin Garcia — Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Gang Syndicate.
James Grady — Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd Offense, Cocaine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Jeffery G. Harper — Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree (5 counts).
Dillion J. “Sye” Head — Theft by Deception, $10,000 or More.
Ross Hobbs — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition — Firearm; Receiving Stolen Property, Firearm.
Robert McCarley — Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense; No Operators/Moped License; No/Expired Registration Plates; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Cocaine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≤ 4 Grams, Cocaine; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Evan Lee Merriman — Assault, 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree, Minor Injury.
Michael Moates — Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Gang Syndicate; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine (3 counts); Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Brent A. Morgan — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Heroin; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess.
David L. Morgan — Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Gang Syndicate.
Jackie Parker — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Timothy M. Robertson — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine.
Randy D. Rogers, Jr. — Burglary, 1st Degree (2 counts); Assault, 4th Degree, Minor Injury; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (3 counts); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Assault, 4th Degree, No Visible Injury; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer; Disregarding Stop Sign (4 counts); Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Traffic Light (2 counts); Reckless Driving; Improper Passing; Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol, .08, 1st Offense; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Ryan Matthew Rosser — Failure to Illuminate Head Lamps; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Heroin; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Cocaine; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Tyler Scott — Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Gang Syndicate; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Christopher T. Smock — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Richard Daniel Stumph — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure of NonOwner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense.
Anthony Tyree Todd — Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance, Excludes Alcohol; Resisting Arrest; Assault, 3rd Degree — Police/Probation Officer (3 counts); Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer (3 counts); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Albert M. Tyler — Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Darick A. Williams — Rape, 1st Degree (14 counts); Incest, Victim Under 18 Years Old (14 counts); Rape, 1st Degree, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Incest, Victim Under 18 Years Old, in a Continuing Course of Conduct; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree (5 counts); Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, in a Continuing Course of Conduct.
Justin Witt — Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Gang Syndicate; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≤ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine (3 counts).
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Note: Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.