More Than a Job

Russellville Parks and Recreation does so much more than just take care of the city park. Just ask Jenn Nigbur-Siebold, Recreation Director of the City of Russellville, and her co-worker and friend, Glenda Boisseau-Massey.
“Right now we are in the middle of bitty-ball and itty bitty-ball, which is for either 1st and 2nd graders or preschool and kindergarteners. These kids are SO fun to watch. Usually after the first or second game, they really ‘get’ how to play. Then it gets REALLY interesting,” said Nigbur-Siebold.
Jenn has worked with Parks and Rec for a little over 24 years and says watching the growth and transformation of kids is what makes her job worthwhile. “I have coached many different teams and kids. I can see the fruit of my labor when those kids come back with their own children and want to be coaches. So many of them remember me, and it’s neat to hear them talk about how much fun they had when they played on one of our teams,” she said.
“One thing I love about this job is that it is never the same,” Jenn explains. “We have bitty-ball and itty bitty-ball in the winter, spring and fall soccer, baseball in the spring and early summer, plus we help with many community events like the Tobacco Festival and the Jesse James Run in early October, a Boo-Bash around Halloween, and an Easter egg hunt in the spring. So we’re not ‘stuck’ doing the same thing all the time. Our job changes with the seasons.”
One of Jenn’s biggest passions is working with the Special Olympics. “I love working with individuals who may not have opportunities like other kids just because of an intellectual disability. When I first started here, we had to take our kids to Bowling Green to practice and play, but now they can do it right here,” she said. “We started with track and field and basketball but we’ve grown to include softball, soccer, and flag football. Plus, we actually have some participants that drive here from Todd county.” Jenn was head coach when they won in Nebraska at the USA Games and assistant coach of the girl’s basketball team when they won gold in Shanghai, China at the World Games. “Going to China was the chance of a lifetime and it was amazing to experience it with that group of people. Where else could I work and have opportunities like that?” Jenn said.
Another responsibility of this department is to care for the grounds at the city park, the sports complex, and the town square. Jenn gives all the credit to Glenda for decorating the square for all the different seasons and holidays throughout the year. Smiling, Glenda says, “I love to decorate and landscape. I want people to feel proud that our town looks nice.”
Jenn accredits her love of the job also to Glenda. Glenda has been with Parks and Recreation for over 25 years and never dreamed she would be at a job for so long and still enjoy it. Glenda says, “I have done almost every job there is to do here, and I enjoyed them all. Not many people can say they love their job, but I really do.” Both Jenn and Glenda thank their predecessor Charlie Page for hiring them. They both say he still stops in every now and then for a visit. They also fondly remember others who have come and gone throughout their years here.
Glenda says the relationships of the staff at Parks and Rec are deeper than just being co-workers. She explains, “When I was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, Jenn was the first person I called. She was so helpful to me during that entire time. I also called her first when I was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). I kept working through both of those trying times because of not only family support but with the understanding and support from my work family. The CML is now under control, and I’m thankful for my co-workers for helping me get through. We are like family.”
Neither Jenn nor Glenda wanted to talk about retirement. Glenda said, “I really love my job. I love what I do. I couldn’t imagine seeing the town decorated and not being a part.” Jenn said, “I love it. Truly. I cannot see myself doing anything else.”
If you are new to the area or have lived here your entire life, Jenn and Glenda encourage you to get involved with Russellville Parks and Recreation. Not only is it a great way to stay active, but it is a great place to start new friendships or cultivate old ones. They are proud to offer activities nearly year-round with July being their slowest month. Since Spring is around the corner, soccer and an Easter egg hunt are the next activities on the calendar.
If you would like more information on getting you, your children, or your grandchildren involved in any of these activities, please call the Russellville Parks and Rec Department at 270-726-5033 or visit the facility at 190 Winter Street in Russellville. You will be glad you did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.