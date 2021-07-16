A contract was passed between the county and the Logan County Humane Society Tuesday, July 14 to provide animal control and management of the animal shelter through July 2022 for $120,000. The county and HS have been partnering together to collect and save the homeless cats and dogs of the community for years.
This fiscal year’s contract specifies the society will employ an animal control officer, whom they have not had in some time, as well as attend a fiscal court meeting every quarter to give a report.
Magistrate Barry Wright of the third district said he would vote for the contract this fiscal year but still has three dogs he would like caught. He expressed his appreciation for all the hard work magistrate Jason Harper is doing for the humane society. Harper serves on the humane society board of directors representing the county’s interests.
In the contract, the county can withdraw after giving an allotted notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.