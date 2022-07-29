Everyone has a bucket list of sorts, things they would like to accomplish before passing on to what awaits us on the other side. For many reasons, however, items on those lists for some, never get checked off. Be it lack of funding, poor health, or just never taking the time to get around to what we want to do while we are on this earth.
Auburn Health Care & Rehab feels this list is important, especially for its residents who find themselves at a difficult stage in life, where checking off those lists gets harder as the years begin to pile up.
Desirae Cocanougher, Director of Auburn Health Care & Rehab said they have a list of some things their residents never got to do. “We strive to complete as many items on that list as possible,” said Cocanougher.
Recently, the facility brought in 150 feet of tarp, several galloons of baby oil, baby shampoo, and lots of water, to provide residents the slide of their lives!
The slip-n-slide came about when Activities Director, Jennifer O’Neal found a way to bring the resident’s bucket list items to life.
“We love doing out-of-the-ordinary things at Auburn Health Care, and anything we can do to ensure the quality of life for those we serve, it will be exceeded,” added Cocanougher. “It is important that when our elders reach the nursing home, we understand that this is not the end of their journey. This is where their journey begins, and we push to keep them active, especially through our activities department.”
From slip-n-slides to resident kickball, or even a life-size candy land in the backyard, Auburn Hath Care tries its hardest to make sure the residents are living their best lives.
