Concerned Citizens Awarded Carpenter Foundation Grant

Logan County Concerned Citizens received much-needed help recently that will continue allowing the non-profit agency and its volunteers to help others.
E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation awarded Concerned Citizens a $203,400 grant this year. The grant will be spread over a two-year period and allow the agency to pay salaries for existing volunteers, as well as the hiring of needed professional staff for its thriving tutorial program. Those who will receive a salary include Dorris Vick as director, Archie Beck as project director, Vasha Spencer as an instructional educator, and Jackie Morrow as an instructional educator and secretary.
The tutorial program, which began almost two decades ago, gives students kindergarten through 8th grade the opportunity for extra help in math and reading after school on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 4:30-6 p.m. at the KP Hall, 428 E 5th Street, Russellville. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the tutoring program had 25 plus students attending. The goal of the tutorial program is to help students who are in danger of falling behind academically.
“We have been praying and praying, and thank you, Jesus, he answered our prayer,” said Vick.
This is the fourth grant received by Concerned Citizens from the Carpenter Foundation. In 2005 the agency received $35,000 for the tutorial program. In 2006, another $18,000 was awarded to purchase a vehicle for the program and then in 2007 $144,405 was given over a three-year period to fund up-to-date materials for the program.
Vick said in order for the agency to receive the funding, they had to complete a compilation that is similar to an audit but not as expensive. A compilation is a basic summary of your company’s financial statements written by a CPA using data provided by your company.
The E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation was formed in 1975 as E. Rhodes Carpenter Foundation by E. Rhodes Carpenter, founder of the Richmond, Virginia-based company now known as Carpenter Company. During Mr. Carpenter’s lifetime, the Foundation made a few substantial gifts but for the most part, had minimal assets. In accordance with Mr. Carpenter’s wishes, the Foundation received significant funding following his death in 1980. His wife, Leona B. Carpenter, died a year later leaving substantial assets to the Foundation. In 1982, the name of the Foundation was changed to E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation. The Foundation operates independently of and has no connection, to Carpenter Company.
