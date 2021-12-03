On Nov. 19, the South Central Kentucky Drug Task obtained numerous criminal indictments. Some of those indictments were arrest warrants while some were criminal summons.
On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the task force, along with other agencies, executed a drug round up. Those indicted for various drug charges include:
Laura A. Page of Russellville DOB 12/9/80
Bobby Elamon of Russellville DOB 06/26/1975
Ashland Mccubbins of Russellville DOB 11/1/1993
Jarett Clayton of Russellville DOB 07/08/2002
Roger Bobbett of Russellville DOB 11/13/1952
Sajuan Watkins of Russellville 11/4/1993
Rodney Gordon of Russellville DOB 08/11/1967
Ricky D. Collins of Russellville DOB 10/28/89
Christi L. Gordon of Auburn DOB 08/21/1981
Jarrett J. Clayton of Russellville KY DOB 07/08/2002
Kyle Terry of Trenton DOB 12/2/1988
Brian Grise of Lewisburg 12/18/1979
Derek C. Reeves of Russellville DOB 12/24/1995
Darrell McMurtry of Olmstead KY DOB 02/28/1964
Bruce Manzella of Trenton KY DOB 04/22/1989
Ryan M. Rosser of Russellville DOB 01/22/1988
Three of those indicted were arrested during the round-up. They included:
Jarrett Clayton — trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) greater than 2 grams and possession of marijuana
Damien Price — possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia
Ricky D. Collins — trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (cocaine) less than four grams of cocaine
On this same date agents of the South Central Kenmtucky Drug Task Force served two separate search warrants. Agents served a search warrant at 638 Clara Drive in Russellville and seized several grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, several prescription pills, drug paraphernalia as well as cash.
Joseph R. Posey was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd or greater offense more than four grams of cocaine, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense equal to or greater than two grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Agents also served a search warrant at 262 North Caldwell Street in Russellville. Agents found approximately one pound of marijuana, a handgun, and several items of drug paraphernalia. There was no one home at the time of serving the search warrant and several charges are pending as the investigation continues.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force was assisted by the Russellville Police Department and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.
