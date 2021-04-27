On Saturday April 24th, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green was contacted by the Barren County Detention Center in reference to a female inmate found deceased.
Troopers and Detectives responded to the detention center and identified the decedent as 36-year-old Sara D. McDaniel of Glasgow.
The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy has been scheduled with the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The investigation continues and is being led by KSP Detectives. KSP was assisted on the scene by the Barren County Detention Center and Barren County Coroner’s Office.
