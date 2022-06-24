The sheriff’s department is working toward becoming accredited which would be a big accomplishment for Logan County considering only 20 sheriff’s offices in the state of Kentucky are accredited out of 120.
“When I came into office, I knew we needed updates in our policy,” said sheriff Stephen Stratton. “By becoming accredited, we are moving forward with 21st Century with law enforcement.”
Stratton said a lot of things have changed and will continue to change over time.
“Being accredited assures the public that we are a sheriff’s department working at the highest and most efficient level of professionalism and creates standards that hold us more accountable,” Stratton said. “These standards create consistency with policy. Being accredited is also an insurance reducer through KACo which can save taxpayers money.”
The Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police Accreditation Program is intended to provide law enforcement agencies of the Commonwealth with an avenue for demonstrating that they meet commonly accepted professional standards for efficient and effective operations.
Law Enforcement executives who choose to have their agencies accredited under this program have examined all aspects of their operations. They have made conscious decisions about policies and procedures that fit the law enforcement requirements of their jurisdictions and have implemented those policies and trained their employees in their use.
Accreditation reflects that the agency was carefully measured against an established set of standards and has met or exceeded professionally accepted practices in law enforcement.
Stratton gave credit to chief Forrest Winchester of the sheriff’s office for all the hard work he has put into the goal. The sheriff added it requires a lot of reading and a lot of looking at other policies throughout the state and nation.
“I think law enforcement is heading to a national standard. We are still a long way away from this but things are starting with policy changes. I am not a big fan of standard government telling us how to do law enforcement but there is a need for a few things,” said Stratton. “I hope it shows the public we are looking to be more professional and effective in law enforcement for Logan County.”
The process of becoming accredited could take 6-8 months but because the sheriff’s department began early, Stratton is hopeful he hears something by the end of this year.
