Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers delivering wood chips for composting chickens in western and southern Kentucky.
It’s part of an effort to combat an outbreak of avian flu by depopulating a large number of birds.
Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that poultry farmers can obtain the necessary composting materials as quickly as possible, Secretary Gray said.
The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. EST on March 18, 2022. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if they are transporting composting materials to affected areas.
To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.