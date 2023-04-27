Construction began on the solar farm located in south Logan County in the last few weeks. Large swaths of prime farmland have been removed and replaced with large patches of gravel at the corner of Watermelon and A. P. Miller Roads. Further, down the road, dozens of large coils have been brought in and left for the project.

In another field, trees have been cleared and pushed into piles.

