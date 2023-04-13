RUSNWS-04-13-23 VOA HELPING VETERANS

Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA), which serves Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Clark and Floyd County in Indiana, wants veterans to know they are an organization here to help and they have more than 50 programs available

The programs fall into seven broad categories — Home, Honor, Community, Health, Justice, Recovery, and Beaded Treasures. Anyah Hoang-Ansert, Vice President of VOA Honor, said, “In Kentucky, we have brick and mortar offices within an hour-and-a-half of each other. All staff members at each location is trained in outreach and they meet the veteran where they are.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.