Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA), which serves Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Clark and Floyd County in Indiana, wants veterans to know they are an organization here to help and they have more than 50 programs available
The programs fall into seven broad categories — Home, Honor, Community, Health, Justice, Recovery, and Beaded Treasures. Anyah Hoang-Ansert, Vice President of VOA Honor, said, “In Kentucky, we have brick and mortar offices within an hour-and-a-half of each other. All staff members at each location is trained in outreach and they meet the veteran where they are.”
For Logan and Simpson County residents, the closest office is located in Bowling Green. “We are here to meet the needs of the communities where our veterans live,” said Anyah.
Through VOA Home, staff members are dedicated to providing around-the-clock care and service to meet veteran’s housing needs. The comprehensive housing programs provide individualized case management to help unhoused individuals and families find safe, stable and affordable housing and give them the resources they need to live a self-sufficient life. Anyah said, “This program also helps veterans facing eviction or those who may be living in hotels.”
According to their website, “VOA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families Programs provide supportive services to low-income veteran families living in or transitioning to permanent housing. These programs provide eligible veteran families with outreach, case management, and assistance in obtaining VA and other benefits, which may include: health care services, daily living services, personal financial planning services, transportation services, fiduciary and payee services, legal services, child care services, and housing counseling services. In addition, programs may also provide time-limited payments to third parties (e.g., landlords, utility companies, moving companies, and licensed child care providers) if these payments help veteran families stay in or acquire permanent housing on a sustainable basis.” These services are part of VOA Honor, which includes assisting homeless veterans.
“The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program provides outreach, needs assessment, case management, employment counseling, job training/job skills enhancement, job placement and transportation to homeless veterans or veterans at risk of being homeless in the Lexington area. HVRP links homeless veterans with other appropriate service providers, including local veterans’ representatives at the Department for Employment Services, the VA Medical Clinic and VA Medical Center, local housing authorities, community-based services and other service providers. The program reintegrates veterans into the workforce and links homeless veterans with potential employers with the objective of helping them achieve self-sufficiency. HVRP staff follows up with clients placed into employment for 365 days to ascertain job retention,” according to their website.
Anyah wants veterans to know there is more important help available to them, too. “Suicide prevention is very important. To any veteran who is having unsafe or troubling thoughts, we are here for you,” she said.
“We conduct outreach in each community to find out where the need is greatest,” Anyah explained. She added, “We may not be able to do everything for the veteran, but we can give them referrals and give them a warm handoff to the organization that can help meet their needs.”
VOA is an organization funded by the U.S. Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs. For more information, visit www.voamid.org, by contacting the Bowling Green office at (270)-282-0595 or visiting in-person at 730 College St.
If you are experiencing unsafe, troubling or suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, please call (270)-597-4383.
