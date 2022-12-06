Ashby, Kaylee B.-11/25/2022-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)-Failure To Appear-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
Battles, Patrice B.-11/29/2022-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
Brogan, Cornelius D.-11/27/202-Disarming A Peace Officer-Resisting Arrest -Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer 500000-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Buckley, Laotis Larnell.-11/28/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Burr, Rasheed V Pretrial 11/26/2022-Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury)
Cooper, Thomas W.-11/28/2022-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
Diaz, Gabriel M.-11/26/2022-Speeding 25 Mph Over Limit-Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light-Reckless Driving-No Operators-Moped License-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir)
Dorris, Morgan R.-11/25/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off
Ford, Elizabeth Marie-11/29/2022-Contempt Of Court (Juvenile Public Offense)
Hepfer, Shawn M.-11/25/2022-Tbut Or Disp All Others $1,000 < $10,000 0.00
Hopper, Christopher D.-11/30/2022-Criminal Mischief — Residential Rental Property — 3rd Deg-Harassment (No Physical Contact)
Jenkins, Stephen R.-11/28/2022-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
Johnson, Travis R.-11/29/2022-Failure To Appear
Jones Iii, Roger William-11/30/2022-Failure To Appear
Perry, Blake A.-11/30/2022-Disregarding Stop Sign-Reckless Driving-Failure To Illuminate Head Lamps-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Tbut Or Disp Auto $1,000 < $10,000-Tbut Or Disp Auto $10,000 < $1,000,000
Pomorin, Lauren Elizabeth-11/30/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Porter, Destiny L.-11/30/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Rimer, Noah B.-11/24/2022-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree-Resisting Arrest-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Roath Higgins, Abigail-11/28/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order 193.00
Rogers, Dylan E.-11/25/2022-Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Appear-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Shelby, Montez D.-11/24/2022-Speeding 10 Mph Over Limit-No Operators-Moped License-No Registration Plates-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1St Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1St Deg, 1St Off (Methamphetamine)
Smith, Jason L.-11/30/2022-No Operators-Moped License-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Poss Of Marijuana 0.00
Snorton, Charles William-11/25/2022-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 2nd
Watson, Michael D.-11/28/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Wells, Steven Lynn-11/25/2022-Burglary, 3rd Degree-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Wilson, Dustin K.-11/27/2022-Resisting Arrest-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Burglary, 3rd Degree 0.00-Tbut Or Disp All Others $1,000 < $10,000 -Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Wilson, Dylan R.-11/30/2022-Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense 0.00
