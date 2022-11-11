Cougar Inc

Logan County High School recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Cougar Inc., nine new student-led businesses at the school, and there’s something for everyone.

Businesses included in Cougar Inc. are Cougar Mountain (school spirit wear and items) led by Marketing Classes create and DECA Students; Logan Slush (slushy business) led by the business classes and FBLA Students; Logan Media (LC News, Videos. etc.) led by the Video Production Class; Cougar Customs (Custom wax melts, ornaments, etc) led by Math for Business Classes; Sweet Surprise (Candy Bouquets) led by FCCLA Students; Cougar Crave (Sugar and Chocolate Chip Cookies) led by Culinary Class and FCCLA Students; Cougar Grill and Chill (Custom picnic tables and cornhole boards, catering) led by FFA; Florals for All (Flower Bouquets) led by Floral Design Class and FFA; and LC Vocal Arts led by Vocal Arts Classes. Business instructor Amy Wisdom is the drive behind the idea for this opportunity.

