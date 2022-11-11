Logan County High School recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Cougar Inc., nine new student-led businesses at the school, and there’s something for everyone.
Businesses included in Cougar Inc. are Cougar Mountain (school spirit wear and items) led by Marketing Classes create and DECA Students; Logan Slush (slushy business) led by the business classes and FBLA Students; Logan Media (LC News, Videos. etc.) led by the Video Production Class; Cougar Customs (Custom wax melts, ornaments, etc) led by Math for Business Classes; Sweet Surprise (Candy Bouquets) led by FCCLA Students; Cougar Crave (Sugar and Chocolate Chip Cookies) led by Culinary Class and FCCLA Students; Cougar Grill and Chill (Custom picnic tables and cornhole boards, catering) led by FFA; Florals for All (Flower Bouquets) led by Floral Design Class and FFA; and LC Vocal Arts led by Vocal Arts Classes. Business instructor Amy Wisdom is the drive behind the idea for this opportunity.
Wisdom said, “Starting Cougar Inc has been a collaborative effort that has benefited students. Students working in the Cougar Inc room have learned and used customer service, problem-solving, teamwork, and communication skills in various ways. There are also many students directly benefiting behind the scenes in the research, production, and promotion roles for each business. Students enjoy this hands-on learning experience.” The students involved in these businesses couldn’t be more excited.
Sophomores Sarah Manning and Cole Reading and senior Alyssa Hardison represented Cougar Crave and the culinary class. Sarah said, “I like making food as a hobby. I figured if I could do it at school, that would be better for me to perfect what I do. It’s making my skills and recipes better that I want to make at home.” Cole shared, “Cooking has always interested me, so I took the class to see if I would like it, and I really enjoy it!” Alyssa said, “I cook at home with my mom and grandma and really enjoy it. I took food and nutrition last year, which I enjoyed. So I decided to take culinary this year.” Alyssa plans to major in business administration, Sarah plans to study interior design, and Cole plans to study culinary with the hopes of working on a cruise ship.
Students have access to the stores during the school’s lunch period, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The stores are under the management of the school’s clubs or classes. Assistant Principal Mike Hoots said, “We have approximately 600 LCHS students directly or indirectly involved in our student-led businesses. They participate in everything from research/development, making the merchandise, marketing, inventory, ordering materials, and selling the merchandise.” He added, “Our students are learning and experiencing firsthand the real-world practical hard and soft skills they need after high school.”
For now, community members may visit during home basketball games to scan the QR code for each business. Hoots said, “We plan to have more community access in the near future.”
