Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green has been contacted by concerned citizens about a phone scam in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are with local and state law enforcement and that there is an active warrant for their arrest.
The Kentucky State Police would like to remind everyone to never share Social Security Numbers or other personal information online or by phone. Legitimate businesses will never ask you to pay with Apple cards, eBay cards, Google Play cards, or any other prepaid card.
To report a possible scam, please contact 888-432-9257 by phone, or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov
