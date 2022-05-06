Russellville High School Principal Rex Booth presents a plaque to Ashe Wetton (Pro-Tec) in front of the water jet table used for aircraft parts, and Kevin Bush (H&H Sheet Metal) in appreciation for their support of the RHS Aerospace program. Present for the presentation are students Jayden Gordon, Miller Bloodworth, Chase Cropper, Jayce Sparks, Jordan Hodges, Karson Pitts, and Jake Farwick. Not pictured is Lauren Coursey. The Aerospace program has been rebuilding a Zenith CH-200 which was donated by a Russellville/Logan County Airport board member for educational purposes.
